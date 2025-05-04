Charity 'Run For Azov' Held In Warsaw

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Warsaw, over a hundred participants took part in a charity run on Sunday in Mokotów Field Park to mark the 11th anniversary of the Azov Brigade.

As part of the charity event, funds were raised among the participants to support the Azov medical service, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As noted by co-organizer of the event and representative of the student scientific group for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Eduarda Korniyenko, the event enjoyed significant popularity in Warsaw.

“We must remember that support for the Ukrainian military is needed daily, as the war continues,” Korniyenko stated.















































One of the participants, Anastasiia, a refugee from Ukraine, shared that she took part in the charity run because the war is a shared pain for every Ukrainian, regardless of their region of origin.

“We must do everything in our power to support our guys and girls on the front line. A lot also depends on those of us in the rear,” she emphasized.

Olena from Kyiv, who attended the charity event with her son Lev, said in a comment to the agency that although she didn't run herself, she came to show her support.

“We need to remind the whole world, and specifically here, the Polish people and those in Warsaw, how important it is to support Ukrainians, and the heroic deeds our troops perform daily, and the price we are paying for the victory,” Olena stressed.

As is known, the charity event Run for Azov took place on May 4 in multiple cities across Europe and the United States, including Warsaw and Krakow in Poland. The run is dedicated to the 11th anniversary of the Azov Brigade, whose history began in 2014 as a volunteer battalion.

The goal of the run is to support fundraising for Azov's medical service to accelerate the rehabilitation process of wounded Azov fighters at all stages.