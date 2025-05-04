Shuliak: Delegation Of Meps Visited Yahidne Village, Formerly Under Russian Occupation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The delegation of the European political party Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) visited the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv region, where MEPs could see the consequences of Russian aggression with their own eyes and learn about the torture suffered by local residents from Russian invaders.

This was reported by Olena Shuliak, Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, in a commentary to Ukrinform following the delegation's visit.

“On Saturday, the international delegation visited the village of Yahidne. It was very important for us that the European parliamentarians saw with their own eyes and learned about the torture that the residents of Yahidne suffered when they were held in the basement of a small school for almost a month. We wanted them [members of the delegation] to talk to people who had experienced such torture. There is no other word for it than captivity. It seems to me that after everything we have seen and heard, support for Ukraine at various platforms in the EU will be maximized... so that Ukraine is on the radar in all countries. So that we move towards the things we need today, which are sustainable peace and punishment of Russia by all possible means,” Shuliak emphasized.

She reminded that the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe includes more than 60 different European parties working in the European Union.

“Just recently, our colleague Yevhenia Kravchuk became the Vice President. And MEP Svenja Hahn became the president. Since 2022, this political party has been supporting Ukraine through various resolutions that they promote in the European Parliament and in their countries to help Ukraine with international and military support as much as possible. ...During the visit of the delegation, they talked about strengthening sanctions against Russia and about justice, I mean a fair trial for Russian war criminals,” Shuliak added.

As reported by Ukrinform, from March 3 to March 30, 2022, the Russian invaders held more than 360 civilians, including children, in the basement of the Yahidne village school without water and food. According to the investigation, 10 people died due to inhumane conditions in the basement and lack of timely medical care.

An 18-member international delegation of one of the largest European political parties, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) , including the president of the political force, arrived in Ukraine on a visit. The delegation discussed with Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the need to increase pressure on Russia to return deported Ukrainian children.