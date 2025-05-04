Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Six People Wounded In Shelling In Donetsk Region

2025-05-04 07:14:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people were injured as a result of Russian strikes in Donetsk region on Sunday, May 4.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, Russians attacked Druzhkivka with a drone , hitting the industrial zone. Three civilians aged 65 to 69 were wounded,” Filashkin wrote, adding that the extent of the damage is being established.

Read also: Russians attack Kyiv with drones: 11 people injured, including two children

He also noted that two people were wounded and a house was damaged in Pokrovsk.

In addition, one person was wounded and two houses were destroyed in Zarichne in the Lyman community.

As reported, on May 3, three residents of Donetsk region were killed and two others were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops.

