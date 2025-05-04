Six People Wounded In Shelling In Donetsk Region
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.
“This morning, Russians attacked Druzhkivka with a drone , hitting the industrial zone. Three civilians aged 65 to 69 were wounded,” Filashkin wrote, adding that the extent of the damage is being established.Read also: Russians attack Kyiv with drones: 11 people injured, including two children
He also noted that two people were wounded and a house was damaged in Pokrovsk.
In addition, one person was wounded and two houses were destroyed in Zarichne in the Lyman community.
As reported, on May 3, three residents of Donetsk region were killed and two others were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops.
