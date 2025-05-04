Kherson Woman Injured In Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sunday night, a Russian drone attacked Kherson's Korabelnyi district, leaving a 40-year-old woman injured.

The municipal military administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"At about 19:30, Russian occupiers attacked the Korabelniy district with a drone. A woman, 40, who was out on the street at the time, suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds," the report says.

It is noted that the victim was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two men were injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack Sunday morning.