Large-Scale Conference On Ukraine's Healthcare Restoration To Be Held In Prague Tomorrow
The head of state stated this during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel following their meeting in Prague, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"Tomorrow, under the patronage of Mrs. Eva Pavelova (spouse of the Czech President - ed.), a large-scale conference 'Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine' will kick off in Prague. The First Lady of Ukraine, together with Mrs. Eva, will open the conference. We are grateful for the joint work with the Czech Republic on our Ukrainian restoration," Zelensky said.Read also: Mykolaiv region's community seeking partners to rebuild lyceum hit by six Russian missiles
He separately noted the Czech Republic's initiative on the reconstruction of Ukrainian medical facilities.
"The restoration of hospitals is a priority for us. In Ukraine, hundreds of hospitals have been destroyed or damaged by this war, by Russian strikes. In some frontline regions, it is necessary to restore virtually the entire healthcare network. It is necessary to modernize medical facilities in other regions of Ukraine as well," the president said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in April, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that the Czech Republic would invest EUR 100 million in the renovation of hospitals within the Ukraine Facility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment