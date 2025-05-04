Ukraine, Czechia To Cooperate In Field Of Mental Health

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Coordination Center for Mental Health under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the National Institute of Mental Health of the Czech Republic have signed a memorandum.

First Lady Olena Zelenska reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

The President's spouse recalled the fact that over the past decade, the Czech Republic has significantly reformed its mental health system, introducing relevant assistance at the community level.

Over the next five years, the country intends to set up no less than a hundred mental health centers in communities – as close as possible to people and their needs.

The First Lady noted that this is very much in line with Ukraine's efforts within the framework of the "How are You?" mental health program, aimed to ensure access to assistance in places where people study, work, and live – in schools, medical facilities, workplaces, and local communities.

“That is why the experience of the Czech Republic is valuable for us. For example, here, much attention is paid to psychological assistance to children and adolescents. There are specialized centers and support services for teachers and parents,” Zelenska noted.

This is especially relevant for Ukraine, given that its new generation is living through war, the President's spouse emphasized. According to her, the state seeks to change the very culture of attitude toward mental health, so that seeking help becomes a manifestation of strength, not a stigma, so that all this helps Ukrainians – both adults and children – to survive the Russian invasion and live on.

“We are taking another step toward this today, signing together with Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko and head of the Coordination Center for Mental Health under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oksana Zbitneva the Memorandum between the Coordination Center and the National Institute of Mental Health of the Czech Republic,” Zelenska said.

She emphasized that since the Russian invasion, Ukraine has been studying and adopting the best global practices to improve the condition of Ukrainians, but now she can share her own difficult experience.

“The longer I work on this topic, the more I understand: mental health is becoming a universal language of international dialogue. By understanding trauma, fostering resilience, and finding common solutions, it unites science, diplomacy, and society, helping not only to overcome the consequences of crises, but also to build stronger communities,” the First Lady said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife are in the Czech Republic on an official visit.