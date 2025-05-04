More Than 90 People Evacuated From Frontline Communities In Donetsk Region
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.
“In just one day, Russians fired 53 times at the settlements of Donetsk region . 94 people were evacuated from the front line, including 22 children,” Filashkin wrote.
According to the head of the RMA, an abandoned industrial area was shelled in the Pokrovsk district in Bilozerske. In Myrnohrad, one person was killed and 6 buildings were damaged. In Novoekonomichne of the Grodiv community, 14 private houses were destroyed.Read also: Russians attack Marhanets UAV in Dnipro petrovsk region, three wounded
As for Kramatorsk district, a house was destroyed in Zarichne of the Lyman community. Seven non-residential buildings and three houses were damaged in Andriivka, a warehouse in Novodonetske, three warehouses and two cars in Sloviansk. In Kostiantynivka, a person was injured, 13 private houses, a multi-storey building, an administrative building, three power lines, two gas pipelines and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Illinivska community, 19 objects were damaged: 15 in Oleksandro-Kalynove and four in Yablunivka.
As Ukrinform reported, on May 3, three residents of Donetsk region were killed and two others were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops.
