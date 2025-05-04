Mini-Football Tournament Held Among Orphanage Teams

MENAFN - AzerNews) A "Friendship Cup" mini-football tournament was held among teams of boys and girls aged 10-12 and 13-15, raised in orphanages, with the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center.

The tournament aimed to support the physical and psychological development of children, strengthen their team spirit, self-confidence, and social skills. The competition was organized by the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association, and teams from Orphanages No. 1, 2, and 3, operating under the Social Services Agency, participated in the event.

A strong sporting spirit and friendly relations were observed between both girls and boys. During the games, both the children and the spectators showed great enthusiasm and joy.

One of the most memorable moments of the tournament was when Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, who attended the event and watched the games in person, supported all the teams, engaged in friendly conversations with the children, and took pictures with them. They wished the participants success and emphasized the importance of organizing such events on a larger scale in the future.

The winning teams in both age groups were awarded diplomas, medals, and trophies. Additionally, teams that placed second and third also received medals and diplomas.

The main goal of the "Friendship Cup" mini-football tournament was not only to promote a healthy lifestyle and physical activity among children growing up in orphanages but also to support their integration into society and create an opportunity for new friendships.

At the end of the event, the children, caretakers, and organizers expressed that such initiatives had a positive impact on their lives and wished for the continuation of such social-sports projects.