Leyla Aliyeva Attends Creative Night Dedicated To Magsud Ibrahimbeyov's 90Th Anniversary
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A creative night dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Azerbaijani literary figure, People's Writer, State Prize laureate, and renowned public figure, Magsud Ibrahimbeyov, was held on May 4 at the International Mugham Center.
The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Adil Karimli, Minister of Culture, and other official figures.
