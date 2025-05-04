Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva Visit International Carpet Festival
They toured the festival pavilions showcasing carpet samples, traditional handicrafts, and examples of applied decorative arts from various countries.
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also observed the carpet-weaving process, which involves sorting and cleaning wool, dyeing with natural colors, preparing yarns, designing patterns, and weaving.
Later, they had friendly conversations with local and international guests participating in the festival and posed for commemorative photos.
