We Are Working To Reach A Comprehensive Ceasefire - Pres. Abbas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Sunday that he is working to reach a comprehensive ceasefire, end to the Israeli aggression in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including executing a political two-state solution.
The president remarks came during a meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in Ramallah.
According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, including the release of hostages, a ceasefire, and allowing humanitarian and medical aid to enter Gaza.
President Abbas added, "We are working with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the US administration, and relevant Arab and European countries on a clear formula for moving toward in implementing the two-state solution based on international legitimacy.
To this end, preparations are underway to hold the international peace conference next June in New York.
He praised Cyprus's positions in support of the rights of the Palestinian people and thanked Cyprus for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip, as well as its positive positions within the framework of the European Union. (end)
nq
nq
