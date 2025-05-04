403
11Th Kuwait Science, Engineering Competition Exhibition Kicks Off
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, former foreign minister, inaugurated Sunday the 11th Kuwait Science and Engineering Competition exhibition.
The competition and its exhibition are organized by Kuwait Science Club (KSC) with support from Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) and under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Al-Nasser toured the exhibition's various pavilions accompanied by the Chairman of KSC, Talal Jassem Al-Kharafi, and members of the Board of Directors, during which he talked with the participating students about their scientific projects.
He also met with the chairman and members of the competition's jury panel, which comprises around 60 academic specialists from Kuwait's universities and scientific institutes, and took commemorative photographs with the jury, students, and KSC board members.
Vice Chairperson of KSC and Head of the competition's higher committee Sheikha Sheikha Mohammad Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah said in a press statement that the competition represents a comprehensive national project aimed at nurturing a new generation of creative talents in research and innovation.
She added that the competition has evolved beyond being a mere contest into an educational and professional experience that spans an entire academic year.
Sheikha Sheikha highlighted that in its 11th edition, the competition has proven to be a solid scientific platform attracting students from both public and private schools across Kuwait, noting that the continuous support from governmental and private sectors as well as civil society has ensured its sustainability since inception and strengthened its credibility and position, allowing it to represent Kuwait in international forums.
She expressed appreciation for the exceptional efforts exerted by professors and specialists across various scientific disciplines who have continuously supported the students since the competition's inception, emphasizing that their commitment enhances the competition's scientific credibility and ensures fair and precise project evaluation.
KSC Board Member and Deputy Head of the competition's higher committee Asrar Al-Ansari stated in a similar press statement that the competition serves as a comprehensive national program dedicated to fostering young researchers and innovators in Kuwait.
Al-Ansari said that the Science Club has the capabilities to attract students from all governorates and schools across Kuwait, expressing KSC's full readiness to embrace and nurture promising scientific projects.
She noted that the competition comprises 22 diverse scientific fields, notably including the field of social and behavioral sciences, which is rarely represented in similar contests, reflecting the organizing committee's keenness on scientific diversity and providing opportunities for all participants regardless of their varied interests.
Al-Ansari reaffirmed the Club's ongoing commitment to enhancing a culture of scientific research and innovation among youth, enabling them to present distinctive projects contributing to Kuwait's scientific future, calling on all intermediate and secondary-level students to participate actively and showcase their talents and innovations.
For his part, head of the KSC's Development and Competitive Programs Sector Dr. Mohammad Al-Saffar said the competition aims to spread a culture of research and innovation among pre-university students and provide a competitive environment conducive to discovering talents and developing young people's capabilities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Al-Saffar described the competition as a scientific forum for exchanging research experiences and establishing sustainable communication networks, opening future opportunities for research collaboration.
He praised the efforts of key partners such as the Kuwait University, the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), and the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), which provide academic support to the participating students.
He also highlighted the essential role played by KFAS in supporting the competition, promoting scientific culture, and encouraging students' engagement in scientific research. (end)
