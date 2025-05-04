403
Yemen's New Premier Takes Constitutional Oath
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, May 4 (KUNA) -- Yemen's new Prime Minister Salem bin Buraik was sworn in on Sunday, and Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi affirmed commitment to backing the new government for security, development, stability and peace.
Al-Alimi congratulated bin Buraik for getting the council's confidence, commending the efforts of former premier Ahmad bin Mubarak who was appointed as his advisor, Yemen's news agency reported.
Al-Alimi referred to urgent priorities, including addressing service and economic deterioration, to be adopted by the government in the upcoming period.
He underlined the need of honoring international commitments to complete the constitutional reform process, activate governance, and combat all types of terror and corruption.
On Saturday, bin Buraik, who keeps the post of finance minister, was selected as the country's premier after bin Mubarak had resigned. (end)
