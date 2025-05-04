Russian President Vladimir Putin Says No Need For Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine Yet, Hopes It Stays That Way

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin said there has been no need to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict and that he hopes such a moment will never come.

“There has been no need to use those [nuclear] weapons ... and I hope they will not be required,” Putin said in a new state television film aired Sunday, marking his 25 years in power.

He insisted Russia has the capacity to end the war on its terms.“We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires,” he said.

In November 2024, Putin signed a revamped version of Russia's nuclear doctrine that lowers the threshold for use, allowing a response even to conventional attacks if backed by a nuclear power.

“The country was not ready in 2014,” says Putin

Putin also addressed Russia's decision not to fully invade Ukraine in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea, calling a large-scale military move at the time“practically unrealistic.”

“The country was not ready for such a frontal confrontation with the entire collective West,” he said.

Despite initiating the invasion in 2022, Putin claimed Russia had“sincerely sought to solve the problem of Donbas by peaceful means.”

He also predicted eventual reconciliation with Ukraine .“I think that reconciliation is inevitable,” Putin said, without detailing how that might occur amid ongoing hostilities.

Zelensky: Russia ignored US ceasefire plan

Responding to Russia's messaging, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a ceasefire could begin“even from today” if Moscow were serious.

Speaking alongside Czech President Petr Pavel in Kyiv, Zelensky noted that Russia has ignored a US-backed ceasefire proposal for nearly two months.

“Putin is very eager to show off his tanks at the [Victory Day] parade,” Zelensky said.“But he should think about ending his war.”

He dismissed Moscow's offer of a 72-hour truce for Victory Day as insincere, citing hundreds of attacks during previous short-term ceasefires like the one declared for Easter.

Russian attacks in Kyiv, leave dozens injured

Even as talks of truce continue, Russia launched overnight drone strikes on Kyiv, injuring 11 people, including two children, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Two civilians were killed by Russian guided bombs in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions Sunday, according to local Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 69 of 165 drones and decoys launched overnight, with another 80 believed to have been electronically jammed. Russia also fired two ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that 13 Ukrainian drones were shot down by its air defenses overnight.

During his joint appearance with Czech President Pavel, Zelensky expressed gratitude for Prague's support and outlined Ukraine's military needs for 2025.

He said Ukraine hopes to receive 1.8 million artillery shells next year through a Czech-led NATO-supported initiative, which supplied 1.5 million rounds in 2024.

He also discussed progress on an aviation coalition to train F-16 pilots.“We are working on a training school for our pilots,” Zelensky said, adding that such a base cannot be located in Ukraine due to the threat of Russian strikes.

