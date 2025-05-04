Independent Non-Executive Director Appointed

Ms Templeman-Jones is a highly experienced non-executive director who has had a wide-ranging executive career in finance, corporate and private banking roles. She commenced her career in a variety of audit and tax roles with PWC internationally and within Australia. Her banking career included senior positions with ANZ Bank and Westpac.

For the past decade Ms Templeman-Jones has held a diverse portfolio of Board roles including with ASX-listed Commonwealth Bank of Australia, global engineering services company Worley Limited which operates across the mining minerals, oil & gas, chemicals and renewable energy sectors, software and technology services provider The Trifork AG Group, and automotive products provider GUD Holdings Limited.

Ms Templeman-Jones has made a significant contribution to a range of public Boards including as a director of the Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre, a $300 million Federal Government fund to strengthen Australia's cyber security capabilities.

Paladin Chair Cliff Lawrenson said,“We are delighted to welcome a new independent director of Anne's experience and capability to the Paladin Energy Board at this exciting time in our journey as a proven developer and uranium producer with a multi-decade growth pipeline of projects. Anne's extensive knowledge of audit, risk, technology transformation and financing will be a real asset for the Board and shareholders. She will take a leadership role on the Board in these areas as Chair Elect of our Audit and Risk Committee, as well as contributing to the ongoing development of global strategy and compliance in multiple jurisdictions.”

Ms Templeman-Jones' appointment to the Paladin Board is effective 5 May 2025 and election by shareholders will be sought at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.

