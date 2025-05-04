Brazil Police Thwart Bomb Attack Targeting Lady Gaga's Concert In Rio De Janeiro's Copacabana

MENAFN - Live Mint) Brazilian police on Sunday said they thwarted a bomb attack planned for Lady Gaga's free concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, in coordination with the Justice Ministry, revealed that the suspects had enlisted others to carry out attacks using improvised explosives, with the goal of gaining attention and notoriety on social media, reported BBC.

Two arrested for foiled attack

Rio police said in a statement that they had arrested an adult and a teenager allegedly behind the plot to attack the free concert on Copacabana Beach. Officials said Lady Gaga's gig drew over two million people.

The alleged mastermind was arrested in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul for illegally possessing a firearm, while a teenager linked to the group was taken into custody in Rio for storing child pornography, mentions a BBC report.

What went behind the attack?

Police say the group behind the foiled attack had been actively spreading hate speech, with much of their rhetoric aimed at children, teens, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Investigators also uncovered that the group was trying to radicalise young people-encouraging them to engage in self-harm and share violent content, framing it as a way to“belong” or prove themselves within the group, reported BBC.

According to news agency AP, authorities said police raided the locations of 15 suspects across several states in Brazil and confiscated phones and other electronic devices.

Lady Gaga's concert in Rio de Janeiro

Lady Gaga's trip to Brazil is part of a global tour to promote“Mayhem,” her new album.

But fans on Copacabana Beach got an unexpected treat the night before the singer's Rio concert-when Mother Monster herself popped up for a surprise rehearsal under the stars.

Many fans – which the star refers to as her“Little Monsters” – had dressed up in Gaga-themed costumes, referencing major hits like“Poker Face,”“Born This Way” and“Bad Romance.”

Fans cheer as they watch Lady Gaga free concert on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

“I've missed you so much,” Lady Gaga told the cheering crowd, her voice full of emotion during her first Brazil performance since 2012.“I know this isn't the real show... I know it's just a rehearsal-but it feels like the real show,” she said, right before breaking into“Alejandro," reported CNN.