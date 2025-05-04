US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Unveils New Package To Boost Air Traffic Controller Workforce

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy unveiled a new package of actions to further supercharge the air traffic controller workforce. The package will allow more of the best and brightest candidates to get into air traffic facilities and on the job faster, as well as increase retention of experienced controllers. Secretary Duffy first launched the supercharge program in February.

“In our first 100 days, this administration has made more progress on addressing the air traffic controller shortage than the last one did in four years.” said US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.“But there's more work to be done to secure our skies. Today's actions will supercharge the air traffic controller workforce from both retention and hiring side of the equation – bringing us one step closer to reversing decades of staffing declines.”

“This new recruitment award and retention incentive program is a meaningful step toward addressing the ongoing staffing shortages in air traffic control across the National Airspace System,” said National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) president Nick Daniels.“We thank Secretary Duffy for his commitment to recruiting and retaining the best and brightest in the air traffic control profession and look forward to working with the department of transportation and the FAA on controller staffing, safety improvements, and the modernization of air traffic control systems and improvements to facility infrastructure.”

To retain existing experienced controllers, the FAA will:

Offer a limited-time incentive package to keep experienced controllers from retiring.

To supercharge the hiring pipeline, the FAA will:



Provide new opportunities for veteran military controllers, including an expanded list of qualified facilities.

Provide financial incentives to graduates and new hires for completing initial training milestones.

Reward academy graduates who are assigned to hard-to-staff facilities.

Ensure the best and brightest candidates aren't waiting for a year or more for routine medical and security clearances. Expand the number of instructors and establish a Learning Center at the Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City.

The FAA is on track to hire at least 2,000 controllers this year following the March supercharged hiring campaign, which increased the starting salary for Academy trainees by 30 percent. Secretary Duffy streamlined hiring by changing the old 8-step hiring process at the FAA to a 5-step process. This has already shaved five months off the old hiring process, enabling the FAA to refer more than 8,320 candidates to take the aptitude exam, known as the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA).

Thousands of candidates have already taken the ATSA and moved into the next stage of the hiring process. Candidates from the March supercharged hiring campaign who scored the highest on the ATSA are given priority for the Academy.

“The supercharge hiring initiative is working,” said acting FAA administrator Chris Rocheleau.“Less than 45 days after the announcement closed, one of the first applicants already has an Academy start date in early June. This stellar work by our team to accelerate this process is a clear sign that this administration is leading in a profound way to transform our aviation system.”

US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy unveils new package to boost Air Traffic Controller workforce