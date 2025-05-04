Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Ukraine May Receive 1.8 Million Shells This Year Through Czech Initiative

2025-05-04 03:15:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that this year Ukraine expects to receive 1.8 million artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative.

The head of state said this during a joint press conferenc with Czech President Petr Pavel following a meeting in Prague, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Czech artillery initiative is working brilliantly, as Mr. President has already said. Last year you really helped us a lot with artillery shells. And we expect that this year's cooperation will be equally effective. We talked about 1.8 million shells, maybe this year. This is a very strong decision,” Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky : Putin wants to show off tanks at parade instead of focusing on ending wa

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochova said that as part of the Czech initiative, Ukraine would receive 400,000 large-caliber ammunition as of the end of April.

Last year, the Czech Republic, with the support of its allies, launched an initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in third countries. As a result, Ukraine received approximately 1.5 million shells of various calibers last year.

