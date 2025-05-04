Czech President: Czech Republic And Partners Will Continue To Help Ukraine For Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's partners should continue to help Kyiv with all their might and thus bring a just peace closer.

This was stated by President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky following the talks in Prague, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“If anyone should be tired of the war, it should be the country that was attacked, not those who help it,” Pavel emphasized.

To those who say that the war has been going on for too long and that it is time to talk about peace, the Czech president replied that this is exactly what Kyiv and its partners are doing.

The Czech Republic, according to its leader, is doing everything possible to stop Russian aggression. Pavel reminded that the Czech Republic had supported Ukraine from the very beginning, and I believe this is absolutely right.

“We agree with our allies that we must and will continue to support Ukraine to keep it strong,” the Czech president said.

He reiterated that if an aggressive state, such as Russia,“is rewarded for its aggression, it will confirm the correctness of the way it has been pursuing its foreign policy goals, and it will be an incentive for it to continue to do so.”

“It is in our immediate interest that the outcome of the peace talks does not result in the aggressor being rewarded and the victim being punished. That is why we are trying to continue supporting Ukraine to make the peace as fair as possible,” Pavel emphasized.

He assured that Prague will support Ukraine in its efforts to become a part of the EU, and in the long run - a member of NATO.

Pavel also promised that the Czech Republic would take an active part in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

As reported, the President of Ukraine and his wife are on a two-day visit to the Czech Republic . This is the second visit of the Ukrainian head of state to Prague since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the first one took place in July 2023.