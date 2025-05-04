403
38Th AIPU Conf. Stresses Centrality Of Palestine's Issue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 4 (KUNA) -- The Algeria Declaration stemmed from the 38th Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) conference has reiterated the central issue of Palestine and full support to Palestinians.
Issued at the end of the conference on Sunday, the Declaration called on the international community to give up disgraceful silence, which has encouraged the Israeli occupation forces to commit crimes without punishment.
Despite international and regional accurate conditions, and challenges and crises facing the Arab region, Palestine's issue has been, and will remain, the core of conflict fueling plights, the Declaration said.
There is an opportunity to reiterate responsibility upon all Arab lawmakers seeking to meet aspirations and hopes of their nations.
The MPs expressed determination to activate parliamentary diplomacy to be an effective and positive indicator in their countries' official diplomacy to materialize their nations' aspirations towards reality, it stated.
The Declaration commended Arab countries and organizations' stances, which strongly reject the plans of relocation of Palestinians from their land.
It also warned against the "Zionist" provocations' danger that targets the legal and historic status of Jerusalem City and its sanctities.
The document urged an urgent international move to confront these violations and protect sanctities on Palestine's territories, in line with international legitimacy's resolutions.
In addition, it denounced the Israeli occupation forces' ban of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) activities in the Palestinian territories.
This action taken by the Israeli occupation forces deliberately impedes humanitarian and relief aid to Palestinians, it said, stressing the key role of UNRWA for Palestinians.
It called for stopping the current collective displacement project in the besieged Gaza Strip, and unifying efforts to deliver Palestinians' voice and end their suffering.
Furthermore, the Declaration affirmed full backing to Lebanon to get its full rights and sovereignty over its land.
The document further affirmed abiding by the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative regarding the fair and inclusive peace as a strategies option to end the Israeli occupation of all Arab territories in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.
It underlined the need of making further efforts through parliamentary diplomacy to reform the UN system.
The Declaration finally expressed categorical rejection of all foreign interference into the domestic affairs of Arab countries, under any pretext. (end)
mr
