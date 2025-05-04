403
Kuwait Players Win Medals At Gulf Athletics Event
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 4 (KUNA) -- Several Kuwaiti athletes won medals on Sunday during the 18th Gulf Youth Athletics Championship, held in Doha, which lasts until next Tuesday.
Abdullah Al-Azmi snatched the long-jump gold medal with a jump of 7.09 meters, as Saleh Al-Khabbaz won the bronze medal with a jump of 6.93 meters.
Suleiman Al-Shamroukh secured a bronze medal in the hammer throw competition, setting a new personal record of 61.47 meters.
In the 800-meter race, Abdulatif Al-Failakawi won the silver medal by setting a personal record of 1.51.58 seconds.
The 18th Gulf Youth Athletics Championship kicked off in the Qatari capital earlier on Tuesday. (end)
