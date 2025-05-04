403
Kuwait Textile Arts Association Launches 24Th Annual Exhibition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Muneera Al-Rabea
KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Textile Arts Association (KTAA) launched on Sunday its 24th annual exhibition under the patronage of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) and the Kuwaiti Sado Society.
Some 40 winners were announced by KTAA, having showcased 120 crafts that were subjected to evaluation by the organizing committee's referees.
KTAA is a multicultural non-profit organization that was established under the patronage of Sheikha Altaf Al-Salem Al-Sabah in October 1994 for promoting the knowledge and skills of textile-related arts in Kuwait and the Gulf region. (end)
mar
mar
