GCC Delegation Visits Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center


2025-05-04 03:11:14
(Photo Feature)

KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) --
KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- A Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) delegation visited Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, Sunday, as part of the 31st preparatory meeting of the GCC Committee of Technical Education and Vocational Training Officials, currently hosted by Kuwait.
During the visit, the delegation toured the center's exhibitions and pavilions and they were briefed on the role of the center in promoting knowledge, innovation, and cultural awareness across the society.
It also reflects Kuwait's vision to support culture, education, and science, and is considered one of the largest cultural centers in the region, featuring advanced facilities, including interactive museums and exhibition halls. (end)
