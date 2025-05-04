403
Kuwait Deputy FM Chairs Diplomatic, Consular Corps Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Sunday a meeting of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meeting, which was attended by assistant foreign ministers, discussed a number of topics on the agenda. (end)
