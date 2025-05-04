403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AD Ports, Suez Canal Sign Logistics, Industrial Zone Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 4 (KUNA) -- Abu Dhabi Ports Group and the Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority signed Sunday an agreement to establish and operate a 20 million square meter logistics and industrial zone in Port Said, on Egypt's northern Mediterranean coast.
Under the agreement, AD Ports Group has been granted usufruct rights for a 50-year renewable term to develop and manage the East Port Said zone.
The project aims to support global supply chains and provide an integrated environment for manufacturing and logistics services.
At the signing ceremony, Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly described the project as a milestone in Egyptian-UAE cooperation, affirming the deep-rooted and robust relations between the two countries, grounded in mutual respect.
He added that the recent strategic agreements signed between Egypt and the UAE reflect the significant growth in bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment.
He noted that trade exchange between the two nations has seen remarkable growth, as the UAE is one of the most prominent investors in Egypt, with trade volume reaching nearly USD 6 billion.
Madbouly described the partnership with AD Ports Group as "constructive and ambitious," underlining the importance of launching the East Port Said development project and establishing the logistics and industrial hub.
He reiterated the government's commitment to improving the investment climate in Egypt, pointing out to the significance of national transport and road networks that link the Suez Canal Economic Zone with Port Said.
Madbouly emphasized that the Suez Canal is no longer solely a strategic maritime route but has become a global destination for industrial and logistics investments, owing to its geographical location connecting East and West.
On his part, AD Ports Group CEO Mohammad Al-Shamsi said the project is set to transform East Port Said into one of the region's leading industrial and strategic zones.
Al-Shamsi added that the agreement marks a new chapter in the strategic cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, as AD Ports Group operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
He further stated that the group manages 34 ports and marine terminals, as well as a fleet of 247 vessels.
Al-Shamsi expressed his gratitude to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi for his unwavering support for the port industry and for enhancing bilateral investment efforts.
According to the agreement, AD Ports Group will undertake the development, construction, financing, operation, and management of the industrial and logistics zone by the end of 2025.
The project also includes the construction of a 1.5-kilometer quayside with a multipurpose cargo terminal. (end)
mm
Under the agreement, AD Ports Group has been granted usufruct rights for a 50-year renewable term to develop and manage the East Port Said zone.
The project aims to support global supply chains and provide an integrated environment for manufacturing and logistics services.
At the signing ceremony, Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly described the project as a milestone in Egyptian-UAE cooperation, affirming the deep-rooted and robust relations between the two countries, grounded in mutual respect.
He added that the recent strategic agreements signed between Egypt and the UAE reflect the significant growth in bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment.
He noted that trade exchange between the two nations has seen remarkable growth, as the UAE is one of the most prominent investors in Egypt, with trade volume reaching nearly USD 6 billion.
Madbouly described the partnership with AD Ports Group as "constructive and ambitious," underlining the importance of launching the East Port Said development project and establishing the logistics and industrial hub.
He reiterated the government's commitment to improving the investment climate in Egypt, pointing out to the significance of national transport and road networks that link the Suez Canal Economic Zone with Port Said.
Madbouly emphasized that the Suez Canal is no longer solely a strategic maritime route but has become a global destination for industrial and logistics investments, owing to its geographical location connecting East and West.
On his part, AD Ports Group CEO Mohammad Al-Shamsi said the project is set to transform East Port Said into one of the region's leading industrial and strategic zones.
Al-Shamsi added that the agreement marks a new chapter in the strategic cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, as AD Ports Group operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
He further stated that the group manages 34 ports and marine terminals, as well as a fleet of 247 vessels.
Al-Shamsi expressed his gratitude to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi for his unwavering support for the port industry and for enhancing bilateral investment efforts.
According to the agreement, AD Ports Group will undertake the development, construction, financing, operation, and management of the industrial and logistics zone by the end of 2025.
The project also includes the construction of a 1.5-kilometer quayside with a multipurpose cargo terminal. (end)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment