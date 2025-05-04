403
Drone Attack Targets Kassala Airport In E. Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, May 4 (KUNA) -- A drone attack targeted the airport of Kassala city, eastern Sudan, on Sunday, just hours after strikes hit a military airbase and other facilities in Port Sudan.
According to local sources, drones targeted a gas facility at the airport, located about 45 kilometres from the capital, Khartoum.
No information has been reported yet regarding casualties or damage. (pickup previous)
mam
mam
