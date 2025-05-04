National Planning Council Launches National Data And Statistics Strategy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: "Under the patronage of Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of the National Planning Council HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and Vice President of the National Planning Council, HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, officially launched the National Data and Statistics Strategy during a ceremony held on Sunday. The event was attended by several Their Excellencies ministers and senior government officials.



The National Data and Statistics Strategy serves as a strategic framework to enhance data governance, improve accessibility, and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Built on three core pillars, the strategy aims to: Ensure the highest standards of data and statistical reliability through the National Statistics Center; Build an integrated and interconnected national data ecosystem; Leverage big data, data technologies, and artificial intelligence across operations, with the goal of positioning the National Statistics Center among the top statistical institutions globally.





The launch marks one year since the establishment of the National Planning Council by Amiri Decree No. 13 of 2024. The Council was created to drive Qatar's development agenda and foster strategic partnerships with government entities, ministries, private sector and experts. This enables data-driven planning and delivers sustainable, tangible impact in both the short and long term.



In his keynote speech at the event, HE Secretary General of the National Planning Council, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, stated: "At the heart of the Third National Development Strategy is Qatar's readiness for the future. This includes anticipating global trends, embracing change, and adopting cutting-edge, data-driven technologies such as artificial intelligence. The National Data and Statistics Strategy is a proactive step that strengthens Qatar's leadership and future preparedness".





He added: "We take great pride in what we have achieved in our first year at the National Planning Council. Over the past year, we have focused on building the systems, partnerships, and capabilities needed to move into the implementation phase of the Third National Development Strategy. Our aim is to ensure its impact is meaningful, comprehensive, and enduring as Qatar progresses toward 2030 and beyond".



"Over the past year, the National Planning Council has emerged as a cornerstone of Qatar's national development architecture. Since its inception, the Council has pursued a clear vision to advance the strategic planning agenda and bring Qatar National Vision 2030 to life.



"As the lead entity overseeing the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy, which represents the final phase of Qatar National Vision 2030, the Council has ensured that all its initiatives reflect the nation's aspirations and embody its identity and values. The transition from planning to implementation has been a major milestone in this journey.



"Qatar's strong economic performance in 2024 is a testament to the strategy's effective implementation. Real GDP grew by 2.4 percent, driven primarily by non-hydrocarbon activities, which recorded a 3.4 percent growth rate. Among the most notable achievements was a 90 percent reduction in commercial registration costs. Alongside other reforms, this contributed to a 156 percent rise in the number of registered companies compared to the previous year. Collectively, these measures have created new opportunities and strengthened the role of the private sector in driving economic growth.



"The Council also hosted the inaugural National Development Forum, which brought together over 450 national and international private entities. Centered around the economic development agenda, the forum provided a platform to amplify the private sector's contribution to the successful rollout of the Third National Development Strategy."



His Excellency added, "Guided by the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani regarding the importance of data in strategic planning and implementation, the Council launched a series of initiatives in January to build a robust national data infrastructure."



He highlighted the key initiatives, including the launch of the National Data Program, a strategic step toward building a central data repository; the issuance of data regulations, including the National Data Policy, National Data Standards, and a national data governance guide; the introduction of the Qatar Data Trust Index, a one-of-a-kind tool for measuring trust in data based on quality and compliance with national regulations; the development of the QInsights platform, a component of the central database project, featuring 119 indicators from the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment.



His Excellency pointed out, "These initiatives have strengthened the Council's position as Qatar's official source of reliable, actionable, and transparent data that is vital for informed national decision-making. Therefore, work has begun on building an integrated central database that meets national needs with high efficiency and reliability, as reliable statistical data is an important tool in determining the country's current and future real needs."



His Excellency concluded, "Looking ahead, the Council remains committed to enhancing integration across government entities, embedding data into every layer of planning, and bolstering institutional agility. As it enters its second year, the Council will continue to act as Qatar's strategic engine. It aims to drive national progress through insight, foresight, and consistent action."