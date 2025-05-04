Japan's Involvement Important To Foster Assam's Economic Growth: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday welcomed and received Speaker, House of Representatives, Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro and his delegation at Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility at Jagiroad and spent some time with them, officials said.

The CM said that Japan has long been a global leader in semiconductor technology, and its involvement in the sector in Assam is expected to boost the region's technological capabilities and foster economic growth. Japan's involvement will be a significant boost to the state's semiconductor ambitions, enhancing tech capabilities, strengthening the supply chain and driving economic growth.

It may be noted that the Japanese delegation, led by its Speaker, on the second day of its three-day visit to Assam, on Sunday, visited the under-construction site of Tata's Semiconductor Assembly and Test Plant at Jagiroad and toured the facility to gain a first-hand look at the progress of the plant.

Receiving the delegation, CM Sarma said that the visit of the Japanese Speaker to the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility, along with his high-powered delegation, is a significant and positive development from the perspective of attracting Japanese investments to Assam.

Highlighting the need to build continuous engagement between Japanese institutions and the Government of Assam, Sarma said that in a short span of time, Assam received the fourth Japanese delegation, which underscored the growing bilateral cooperation between Assam and Japan.

The Chief Minister also said that Japan has lifted all restrictions on tourists visiting Assam, and the country is already supporting Assam in all key sectors, namely health and infrastructure.

Sarma also expressed hope that the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility will benefit the local youth in getting employment opportunities without having them travel outside the state for gainful employment.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Bora, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Project Head Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility Asish Mishra, senior officers and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.