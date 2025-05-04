WHO Warns Of Serious Deterioration In Health Conditions In Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a serious deterioration in health conditions in the Gaza Strip, in light of the stifling blockade imposed on the Strip for nearly two months, and the denial of humanitarian and medical aid access.

WHO spokesperson, Margaret Harris said in a statement today that the health situation in Gaza is catastrophic, and very close to the abyss. She noted that the health risks facing the population are worsening by the day due to the shortage of basic supplies.

Harris emphasized that Palestinians in Gaza are deprived of the necessities of life, including food, clean water, and shelter, in addition to the inability to access healthcare. She noted that Palestinians are even afraid to go to the hospital, as many of them have been targeted.

She noted that doctors and nurses are suffering from a lack of all the necessary supplies to help the wounded, adding that health workers lack blood bags, intravenous infusion units, cotton swabs for cleaning wounds, and antibiotics to protect people from infection.

WHO Spokesperson explained that there are currently 21 hospitals and four field hospitals in Gaza, but none of them has enough beds to meet the needs. She explained that for this reason, hospitals are often forced to quickly send patients home before they have fully recovered in order to receive new patients.

Harris continued, "This means health workers are deprived of everything. We are very close to the abyss, and that's why there is great danger."