Aleid And Al Hadi Shine At Hathab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Khalid Aleid won the top two podium places of the Big Tour as the 13th and penultimate round of the Longines Hathab - Qatar Equestrian Tour Season 8 concluded at the Longines Arena of Al Shaqab yesterday.

Khaled Aleid excelled in the Big Tour - Table A, Special Two Phases (1.5m) class claiming the first and second podium spots with flawless times of 31.95 seconds and 35.19 seconds on Q Layen and Q Hayen, outsmarting the seasoned Cyrine Cherif, who finished third with 32.95 seconds on I'Am Moerhoeve's Princess Z.

Earlier, Khaled Al Hadi claimed the Open Class Table A, Two Phases (1.25m) title, achieving a time of 22.71 seconds on Carlton de Sauvageonn.

Fahad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani came in second with a time of 23.47 seconds astride Hazel De Luxe, while Mohammed Alasaker on Scoobylensky Theyss was third with a time of 23.62 seconds.

The third and final day of the round also witnessed dressage events.