May The Force Be With You

This year's theme for the National Day of Prayer came from Romans 15:13 which is Paul's prayer to the Romans that reads, "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit" (NIV).

"I can think of few better things for our country, our fellow citizens, and ourselves than to take a few moments to petition our Lord for wisdom and strength. There is no greater force on earth than the power of prayer." said Dr. David Jeremiah.

In March Dr. Jeremiah filmed a new series on prayer in front of a live studio audience at the newly opened Turning Point Media Studio located at the Turning Point headquarters in San Diego. He was joined by Sheila Walsh as they discussed various aspects of prayer and Dr. Jeremiah shared lessons the Lord has taught him about prayer over his forty years in ministry.

"What a privilege and an opportunity it is that we have the ability to stay in communication with the Lord of the heavens and to ask for His blessing and favor on our country and one another," shared Dr. Jeremiah.

The series will premiere late this summer and will be accompanied by a new book from Dr. Jeremiah entitled Everything to God in Prayer, a collection of guided prayers based on prayers Dr. Jeremiah has prayed at the end of his messages.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With forty years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the Prophecy Academy , OVERCOMER , Airship Genesis , PassagesTV, Why the Nativity? , and PerhapsToday , to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED