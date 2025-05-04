Organized By JCI Victoria “Boundless Dreams: The Journey Of Infinity Hope” Survey Result Announcement And Press Conference

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 May 2025 – From March to April 2025, JCI Victoria conducted an online survey to examine the current situation, barriers, and needs of people with disabilities in Hong Kong regarding sports participation. The survey received responses from 285 participants. Over half of the respondents felt that the current sports resources provided by the government or sports organizations do not meet the developmental needs of people with disabilities in sports.

On May 3, 2025, JCI Victoria held a press conference at Hong Kong Red Cross Margaret Trench School to announce the survey findings. The event featured special guests, including Ms. Ho Yuen Kei, a Paralympic gold medalist in boccia and one of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons in 2023; Mr. Ho Nim Ching, a Deaflympics taekwondo bronze medalist; and two young hearing-impaired athletes from Hong Kong's first“Deaf-Inclusive Taekwondo Team” (sponsored by JCI Victoria), who recently returned from a training camp in South Korea. The speakers shared their experiences and insights, aiming to raise public awareness of the challenges faced by athletes with disabilities and propose concrete policy recommendations.

Key Survey Findings:

Demographics of Respondents

The survey encompassed a diverse range of respondents in terms of age, gender, and disability type. Approximately 60% of participants were male, while 30% were female, with half of all respondents under the age of 18. The most common disabilities reported included autism spectrum disorder (44%), intellectual disabilities (29%), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) (27%).

Strong Motivation for Sports Participation – Health and Social Engagement

Despite facing physical limitations, people with disabilities exhibit a strong motivation to engage in sports. Nearly 70% of respondents maintain a regular exercise routine, with running, basketball, and swimming being the most popular activities. Their primary motivations for participating in sports are to improve health (87%), expand social circles (56%), and boost confidence and a sense of achievement (56%).

Lack of Accessibility and Disability-Friendly Facilities

Only 24% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the current sports facilities available in schools or communities, citing issues such as difficulty booking venues (42%), inadequate changing room space (38%), and a lack of accessible facilities and equipment tailored to their needs (29%). Many also highlighted challenges in traveling to sports venues, which discourages them from engaging in physical activity.

Lack of Coach Support for People with Disabilities

Another critical issue is the insufficient support from sports coaches. Many respondents noted that few coaches possess the necessary skills and experience to work effectively with people with disabilities. Key gaps include managing the emotions of children with special educational needs (SEN), providing clear verbal instructions for visually impaired individuals, and using sign language or gestures to guide hearing-impaired participants.

Insufficient Government Promotion – Low Awareness of Sports Resources

Only 30% of respondents had ever applied for sports-related support, such as competitions, public facilities, or funding. While 45% had participated in government or sports organization events for people with disabilities in the past three years, a mere 12% had attended five or more such events. This underscores the need for better promotion and transparency regarding existing programs.

Conclusion & Recommendations

The survey results show that despite physical limitations, people with disabilities remain highly motivated to engage in sports to broaden their social networks and boost self-confidence. However, Hong Kong currently fails to meet their needs due to inadequate facilities and insufficient support, which negatively impacts their sports experience and participation willingness.

While the government and some organizations offer sports resources and support programs, most people with disabilities are unaware of them due to poor promotion and transparency.

Respondents called for the government and sports institutions to take actionable steps, including increasing competition opportunities, enhancing professional training for coaches, improving publicity for disability sports programs, and providing better career planning and funding for elite athletes with disabilities. Such measures would empower them to represent Hong Kong on the international stage and inspire others to pursue their athletic dreams.

Speeches & Highlights from the Event

Ms. Jay Lee, President of JCI Victoria, emphasized that sports serve as a universal language to foster an inclusive and harmonious society. She accompanied taekwondo athletes with disabilities to a training camp in South Korea, describing“Boundless Dreams” as not just an event, but the starting point of a dream-where everyone can work together to achieve limitless possibilities.

Mr. Rafael Wong, National President of JCI Hong Kong China, praised the young leaders for organizing events that encourage sports participation among people with disabilities, including upcoming activities in Singapore. He highlighted the Seven Principles of Human Responsibility: protecting life, serving communities, sustainable futures, pursuing prosperity, teaching oneself and others, respecting individuality, and understanding diverse responsibilities. He stressed that people with disabilities can excel beyond expectations and encouraged greater support for their inclusion in sports.



Mr. Johnny Kwan, Guest of Honor (Member of North District Fight Crime Committee, Past President of JCI Hong Kong, President of GBA Education Development Association Hong Kong), noted that 2025 marks a significant year for sports in Hong Kong, with the opening of the Kai Tak Sports Village as a key venue for the National Games, which will also include Paralympic events. He urged public support, as sports can unite society and drive awareness of diversity issues.

Mr. Ho Nim Ching (Deaflympics Taekwondo Bronze Medalist & Event Ambassador) shared his struggles in securing resources for his athletic career, including self-funded overseas exchanges and difficulties in obtaining coaching qualifications. Despite challenges, his perseverance led to a bronze medal, proving that disabilities do not limit dreams.

Two young athletes from Hong Kong's first“Deaf-Inclusive Taekwondo Team” shared their experiences from training in South Korea:



Ng Hoi Wang: Compared to Hong Kong, training in Korea was faster-paced and more intensive, involving running, jumping, and kicking drills. He expressed gratitude for the sponsorship and his mother's support. Law Pak Kiu: Aspires to become a taekwondo coach to support his family. Despite injuries, he persisted and hopes to pass on the skills he learned in Korea to fellow trainees.

“Boundless Dreams: Achieving Infinite Possibilities” Program Series

Despite Hong Kong's success in international para-sports, local athletes still face challenges. JCI Victoria's“Boundless Dreams” initiative, co-organized with Inclusive Sports Foundation and Feng Sheng Taekwondo Hong Kong, aims to break barriers and encourage people with disabilities to pursue sports.

Upcoming Events:



“Boundless Sports Day” (May 31, 2025) – Boccia workshop and exhibition match led by Ms. Ho Yuen Kei. “Deaf Dream Day” (July 2025) – Table tennis training for hearing-impaired individuals by professional coaches.

JCI Victoria believes that promoting sports for people with disabilities not only advances athletic development but also fosters an inclusive, diverse society.