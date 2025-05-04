Redis Reinstates Open Source Status With Agplv3 Licensing

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Redis, the widely used in-memory data store, has reinstated its open source status by adopting the GNU Affero General Public License version 3 for its core software. This move, effective with the release of Redis 8.0, marks a significant shift from its previous dual-license model and aims to mend strained relations with the developer community.

The decision to revert to an open source license follows a period of contention that began in March 2024 when Redis transitioned from the permissive BSD 3-Clause License to a dual-license model comprising the Redis Source Available License and the Server Side Public License . This change restricted certain commercial uses, particularly by cloud service providers, leading to criticism from the open source community and the emergence of forks like Valkey.

Salvatore Sanfilippo, the original creator of Redis, who had stepped away from the project in 2020, rejoined the company in November 2024 as a developer evangelist. His return played a pivotal role in guiding the project back to its open source roots. Sanfilippo expressed satisfaction with the licensing change, emphasizing a renewed commitment to community engagement and open development practices.

The adoption of AGPLv3 is intended to align Redis more closely with the expectations of its user base and to foster a more collaborative development environment. This license ensures that any modifications made to the software, even when used over a network, are shared with the community, thus promoting transparency and shared innovation.

Redis 8.0 introduces several enhancements, including performance improvements and new features that cater to modern application requirements. The release also integrates Redis Stack, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for developers. By consolidating these offerings under an open source license, Redis aims to streamline its ecosystem and encourage broader adoption.

The company's leadership has indicated that there are no plans to alter the current licensing model, suggesting a stable and predictable framework for users and contributors moving forward. This stability is expected to reassure organizations that rely on Redis for critical infrastructure, as well as developers who contribute to its ongoing development.

