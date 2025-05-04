Pro-Choice And Anti-Abortion Activists Face Off In Geneva

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Anti-abortion Christian groups held a silent prayer in front of the Geneva train station on Saturday, to the whistles and shouts of pro-choice demonstrators. The confrontation was reminiscent of frequent scenes in the United States, at a time when the rollback of abortion rights across the Atlantic is worrying demonstrators. This content was published on May 4, 2025 - 11:13 2 minutes RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Several dozen anti-abortion activists took part in the public prayer for the unborn, which was conducted in silence. Some carried placards with anti-abortion slogans, religious images or photos of fetuses. Most held rosaries in their hands.

The prayer was organised by Eric Bertinat, a former right-wing Swiss People's Party city councillor in Geneva who also chairs the Catholic Perspective association. He expressed surprise at the opposition to the prayer.

The counter-demonstration drew a much larger crowd. Around a hundred people came with banners and placards, but above all equipped with saucepans and whistles, to respond to this silent prayer with a lot of noise.

Rights never won

This face-off between conservative Christians and pro-choice activists, unusual in French-speaking Switzerland, was reminiscent of scenes often seen in the USA, where this type of demonstration is commonplace. The rollback of abortion rights in the United States and the rise of the far right were at the heart of the demonstrators' concerns.

More More How Switzerland's pro-life movement is gaining ground

This content was published on Sep 4, 2022 From lobbying to installing baby boxes and offering insurance discounts, Swiss pro-lifers are finding ingenious ways to discourage abortions.

Read more: How Switzerland's pro-life movement is gaining groun