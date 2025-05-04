Pro-Choice And Anti-Abortion Activists Face Off In Geneva
Several dozen anti-abortion activists took part in the public prayer for the unborn, which was conducted in silence. Some carried placards with anti-abortion slogans, religious images or photos of fetuses. Most held rosaries in their hands.
The prayer was organised by Eric Bertinat, a former right-wing Swiss People's Party city councillor in Geneva who also chairs the Catholic Perspective association. He expressed surprise at the opposition to the prayer.
The counter-demonstration drew a much larger crowd. Around a hundred people came with banners and placards, but above all equipped with saucepans and whistles, to respond to this silent prayer with a lot of noise.Rights never won
This face-off between conservative Christians and pro-choice activists, unusual in French-speaking Switzerland, was reminiscent of scenes often seen in the USA, where this type of demonstration is commonplace. The rollback of abortion rights in the United States and the rise of the far right were at the heart of the demonstrators' concerns.More More How Switzerland's pro-life movement is gaining ground
This content was published on Sep 4, 2022 From lobbying to installing baby boxes and offering insurance discounts, Swiss pro-lifers are finding ingenious ways to discourage abortions.Read more: How Switzerland's pro-life movement is gaining groun
