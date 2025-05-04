World Press Freedom Day Marked Amid Rising Dangers To Journalists

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - As the world commemorates World Press Freedom Day on May 3, media professionals and rights advocates are calling for stronger protections and greater support for journalists, especially amid growing threats from conflict, disinformation, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

This year's observance is shadowed by a sharp rise in journalist casualties, particularly in Gaza, where dozens of media workers have lost their lives covering the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip. According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), at least 171 journalists and media workers have been killed since the war began, with many others injured or missing.

The day serves not only to honour fallen journalists but also to spotlight the need to safeguard media freedom and ensure the survival of independent journalism in an increasingly complex global environment.

In remarks to The Jordan Times on the occasion, Minister of Government Communications Mohammed Momani said that“Jordan has always thought of free press and credible reporting as part of its security and society peace.”

“Professionalism is the key to success reporting and journalism freedom. In the age of AI and digitalisation, it is important that journalism and government understand the inevitability of the flow of information.”

Newly elected Jordan Press Association (JPA) President Tareq Momani also stressed the importance of empowering journalists, citing their vital role in society.

“The current professional and living conditions of journalists require serious reconsideration,” said Momani, a veteran journalist and three-time JPA president.“They must be able to work in a safe environment with job security and financial stability.”

Marking the occasion, JPA president said UNESCO's 2024 theme,“A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis,” underscores the critical role of bold and courageous journalism in today's world, particularly in the era of artificial intelligence.

“AI can contribute to the distortion or fabrication of information, undermining freedom of expression and, in some cases, posing a threat to journalists by replacing them,” he warned.

He also announced that the JPA plans to resume issuing its annual Press Freedom Report starting next year, a publication that has been suspended since 2017.“We aim to boost professional development through our training centre and enhance journalists' skills and capacity.”

Press freedom advocate and former JPA council member Khaled Qudah highlighted that while the tools of journalism have evolved, the principles remain unchanged.

“There is no such thing as conventional versus unconventional media, only different platforms. What remains constant are the profession's ethics, laws, and core practices,” Qudah told The Jordan Times.

“Stakeholders across the region are using the occasion to call for legal reforms, better protections, and ongoing support for media professionals, who continue to work under pressure and in high-risk environments.”