Speaker Martín Llorens To Hold Two Events In Costa Rica During May

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) “Without Asking Permission to Shine,” is under this powerful premise that renowned television host, best-selling author, and motivational speaker Martín Llorens will return to Costa Rica in May with two one-of-a-kind activities: guided meditation sessions in caves and a keynote address inspired by his latest book,“With Your Permission, Love Yourself.”

Martín has a career spanning more than 25 years as an expert in corporate strategy and image, motivational speaker , and international television host. He is also the author of three best-selling books on wellness, mindfulness, and consciousness, through which he challenges people and companies to reach their full potential and become conscious leaders and agents of change.

He is also recognized in more than 16 countries for his television programs Hola Martín and Tu vida más simple on the Utilísima/Mundo Fox/Fox Life channel, and for his fashion segments on the American program Despierta América on Univisión, which has established him as an expert in holistic beauty.

The Villa Amphitheater in Ciudad Colón, San José, will host two guided meditation sessions with Martín, called“In the Heart of the Caverns.” This will be a profound experience of introspection within the earth, to connect with its essence. Through the guided meditations, which will take place on May 22 and 23, attendees will renew their inner energy and expand their consciousness to unlock their true potential.

“Conscious leadership begins by looking inward. When we allow ourselves to listen in silence, we can act from truth, compassion, and coherence. Having the opportunity to participate in a guided meditation deep within the earth, thanks to the beautiful caverns of the Villa Amphitheater, is a true privilege and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Llorens. Tickets for In the Heart of the Caverns go on sale starting today. Space is limited to 30 people per session, and the price per person is 25,000 colones.

Inspired by his latest book, *Con Tu Permiso, *Love Yourself*, and his professional experience in image and personal branding for over 25 years, Martín will give the talk *Beauty and Power*, a dynamic, intimate, and authentic presentation whose purpose is to inspire women to live with purpose and self-confidence .

A journey through the 5 mirrors of beauty, the audience will discover all the facets of their image and how to turn it into an ally to achieve their personal and professional goals.

“When a woman dares to look beyond the mirror and recognizes her value, her world is transformed. Beauty is not an external goal; it is a reflection of the internal power with which we lead our lives. This event seeks to inspire Costa Rican women to reconnect with their essence, recognize their integral beauty, and activate their inner power, not through demands, but through self-love and authenticity,” stated Martín.

This message is more relevant than ever: according to the 2024 Global Gender Gap Report, significant challenges to equality persist. In Costa Rica, only 34% of management positions are held by women (Source: State of the Nation 2023), and 47% of working women report feeling that their appearance has influenced their professional development. Beauty and Power is a response to that reality, promoting a new narrative: leading from authenticity.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR