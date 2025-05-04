Panama's Slow Transition To 5G Could Cause It To Lose Competitiveness

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The implementation of 5G technology has become a crucial issue for the economic and technological development of countries; however, some have not yet made this leap due to high production costs. This is precisely the case in Panama. Patricia Velásquez, MediaTek's deputy director for Colombia, Central America, and the Caribbean, points out that if the country doesn't join this new digital trend, its companies could lose competitiveness, which in turn would affect the country's economy.

The expert mentions that companies that lack the necessary infrastructure to activate this system will be at a disadvantage compared to others that already have it in place to streamline their operations. Such resistance would also cause current networks to become slower and less efficient, meaning phones would act slowly and connectivity would be unstable. “Telecommunications services in Panama may not be able to support the growing demand for data and connectivity, affecting citizens' quality of life,” he said.

Another consequence of the lack of this technology is the widening of the digital divide, especially in rural areas, where residents lack the opportunity to access high-quality information services. The director of MediaTek believes that technology makes life easier and contributes to improving public health systems; therefore, it's a cost-effective investment that will generate benefits over time. He emphasizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world the importance of having a fast, efficient, and secure IT system, characteristics that 5G technology embodies.

Velásquez asks authorities to pay greater attention to this issue, as its impact on industrial competitiveness, economic development, innovation, and access could be“significant.” In his opinion, the decision to move toward 5G, rather than a step toward modernization, should be perceived as a necessity to streamline work in state institutions and ensure an efficient and equitable technological future for all Panamanians.