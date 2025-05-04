'The Excavation Exists Ignoring It Would Be Irresponsible.' Panama Business Leaders On The Mine

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP) recognized this Sunday the government's determination of President José Raúl Mulino to address issues critical to the nation's future, such as the Social Security Fund (CSS), mining, and the Río Indio reservoir. The group's president, Juan Arias, indicated that, although this is a positive development, it is important that it be accompanied by a“clear and dynamic” communication model. Arias addressed the situation with the Cobre Panamá mining project, which continues to generate controversy among various sectors in the country.“We must decide, based on evidence and technical criteria, how to handle this situation safely and in a way that is beneficial for Panama,” the businessman emphasized.

“The excavation exists. Ignoring it would be irresponsible and harmful to the environment,” he added. The CCIAP also addressed the development of the Río Indios reservoir.“The growing need to secure water sources makes water projects like Río Indio a long-term solution to one of our most critical needs,” they stated. Arias stated that, in his opinion, there is no one better to lead the execution of this project than the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), given the way it has been working for 25 years. Regarding the CSS, the business leader argued that it is essential to debunk the existing narratives surrounding this law.“It is false that it has increased the retirement age. The proposal to increase employer contributions was included, as requested by construction workers and teachers, among other sectors, and the public and social nature of this institution has been respected; the Social Security Fund has not been privatized,” he emphasized.

USA: The president of the CCIAP also addressed the diplomatic situation between Panama and the United States, something that must be addressed with intelligence, strategy, and foresight, not with“passions or political calculations.” “Today, more than ever, Panama needs responsibility, unity, maturity, commitment, and action. Obstructing fundamental decisions, without even agreeing to sit down face to face and present proactive positions, is a refusal to see clearly,” he concluded.