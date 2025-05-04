Former UFC Champion Welcomes A Ronda Rousey Trilogy Fight Amid Potential MMA Return, But 'Go Through Me First'

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Miesha Tate believes Ronda Rousey 'should have to go through' her first if she makes a UFC return. Rousey hasn't fought in MMA since 2016, where she was famously obliterated by Amanda Nunes in her final UFC fight. Tate lost both of her fights against the MMA legend Ronda Rousey. Rhonda then signed with billionaire wrestling promotion the WWE and fought there until 2023 before leaving combat sports entirely for family reasons as pictured below.



Tate, 38, has fought 'Rowdy' twice in her 17-year pro career, and assessed stepping back into the Octagon with the UFC legend ahead of her own return to action. “Oh yeah, absolutely,” Tate told Sportsnet when asked if she would 'welcome' Rousey back to the UFC. “I don't know if it's appropriate to call her out, but we'll see what happens... sounds like a great plan B.”

Tate is the No. 12 ranked women's bantamweight in Dana White's UFC promotion and faced No. 10 Yana Santos at UFC Des Moines this past weekend. She submitted Holly Holm in March 2016 to secure UFC gold for the first time, having challenged Rousey in her inaugural title bout in the promotion three years prior. “I know Rousey has been training and whatnot, but the only way I think Ronda comes back is if she really wants to,” Tate added. “There's no other reason for her to come back otherwise. Maybe she might've thought about it if it was a less devastating striker, like Kayla Harrison. Miesha Tate at 38 is in great shape. The fight went the distance. Have a look see:

