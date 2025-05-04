Value Developments Launches 50,000 Sqm Value Medical City In East Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Value Developments has announced the launch of its flagship healthcare project, Value Medical City (VMC)-the first fully integrated medical city in East Cairo-with substantial investments.

Strategically located in a central area that connects New Cairo, Madinaty, Badr City, Mostakbal City, and the New Administrative Capital, the project spans over 50,000 square meters of medical facilities, including clinics and hospitals.

To ensure quality service and operational excellence, Value Developments has established strategic partnerships with prominent medical entities, including the British Hospital and Egypt Healthcare Facilities Services (EHFS)-a leading company in managing and operating healthcare facilities. These collaborations are expected to add significant value and ensure the project's sustainability and efficiency.

The Value Medical City project will be implemented in three phases, with the first phase already underway. The company aims to complete all phases within three years, targeting full project delivery by 2028.

The project will offer medical units in a variety of sizes to suit all healthcare specialties. Additionally, Value Developments will provide flexible payment systems and long-term installment plans to accommodate a broad range of practitioners and investors.

Hazem El-Nosiri, Board Member of Value Developments, stated that VMC represents a major step forward for East Cairo's healthcare infrastructure.“The project addresses the urgent need for accessible, high-quality medical services in the area, eliminating the need for patients to travel long distances,” he said.

Ahmed Zanaty, Chief of Marketing at Value Developments, emphasized the importance of the company's partnerships.“Collaborating with major players like EHFS gives the project a strong competitive edge, offering a professional operating system that guarantees the continuity and quality of services for both doctors and patients,” he explained.

Over the past 15 years, Value Developments has delivered a range of successful residential and commercial projects. These include Town Center El Shorouk, Value Mall El Shorouk, Value Mall New Cairo, V-Terrace, Maadi V, The Square, and V Mall Zahraa Maadi, among others, reinforcing its reputation as a leading developer in Egypt's real estate and commercial sectors.