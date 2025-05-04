Science Journalism Key To Combating Misinformation Momani

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications and official spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Momani has stressed the critical role of science journalism in protecting societies against misinformation. He said that well-informed, credible journalism is the first line of defense in a world increasingly challenged by fake news and misleading content.Speaking at the opening of the second scientific conference titled "Science Journalism: Between Reality and Leading Change" at Middle East University, Momani highlighted the importance of strengthening ties between media outlets and research institutions. "When journalists have access to scientific knowledge and engage meaningfully with research centers, media becomes a far more powerful force for shaping informed public opinion," he said.While acknowledging the tools artificial intelligence brings to content production, he noted that it also raises new concerns around accuracy, trust, and ethics. "AI has transformed how content is created, but it also demands that we double down on editorial standards, publishing ethics, and professional integrity," he added.Momani emphasized that King Abdullah II's comprehensive modernization drive covering political, economic, and administrative reform places media at the heart of national development, particularly in keeping pace with the shift toward digital transformation.He described the conference as an important milestone in efforts to develop journalism into a serious partner in producing and explaining scientific knowledge."As challenges mount in fields like health, the environment, and the economy, the role of trained, specialized science journalists becomes even more crucial," he said. "It's no longer enough to simply report facts we need journalists who can interpret, analyze, and communicate complex ideas responsibly."Momani called on universities to do more to nurture science journalism, including creating support units and training platforms that equip students with digital skills and critical thinking. He also underscored the need for deeper collaboration between journalists, researchers, and tech professionals.The Minister said the government is paying close attention to the outcomes of the conference and is committed to supporting a media environment built on transparency, credibility, and specialization values that align with the national reform agenda.He also welcomed the participation of Arab scholars and researchers at the event, saying science journalism across the region can only advance through shared vision and cross-border cooperation.Dr. Salam Al-Mahadin, President of Middle East University, said this year's conference builds on the success of the inaugural edition, which tackled important topics such as obesity in the media and public perceptions of climate change.She noted ongoing challenges facing science journalism in the Arab world most notably, a lack of specialized training among journalists and insufficient editorial or financial support for science-related reporting."This often leads to oversimplification or misrepresentation of scientific issues, especially in the absence of robust Arabic-language content and a reliance on foreign sources," she explained.Al-Mahadin added that political or cultural sensitivities can limit coverage of key scientific topics, while low levels of scientific literacy among the public also reduce engagement with science journalism.Dr. Ramez Abu Hsaira, Dean of the Faculty of Media, said the conference is part of a long-term academic effort to reposition science journalism as a meaningful link between society, academia, and media."This event brings together scholars and experts from Jordan, Palestine, Algeria, the UAE, Egypt, and Iraq to explore how we can bridge the gap between the public and scientific knowledge producers," he said.He emphasized that promoting science journalism is not a luxury, but a national and regional necessity. "In an age of rapid technological change and growing reliance on AI, we need trusted media that can deliver accurate, understandable, and relevant scientific information to support a healthy, safe, and sustainable future."