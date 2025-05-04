403
Amir Leaves Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Abu Dhabi, following a fraternal visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates.
His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure by HH President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Also present were the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE Dr. Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri, and the Ambassador of the UAE to the State of Qatar Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan.
His Highness the Amir was accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with an official delegation.
