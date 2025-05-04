403
Almana Motors Company Wins Four Prestigious Awards At Ford ME Distributor Conference
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Almana Motors Company has bagged four distinguished awards at the 2025 Ford Middle East Distributor Conference, held in Dubai, reaffirming its position as a regional automotive leader.
A leading subsidiary of Almana Group and the official distributor of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in Qatar, the accolades were presented to recognise the company's outstanding performance throughout 2024.
The awards presented to Almana Motors Company include:
. Henry Ford Excellence Award 2024 – Presented to Bader Almana, President – Automotive Division, Almana Group
. President's Award 2024 – Ford Sales (NPS) – Received by Amer Omar, Chief Operating Officer – Automotive Division.
. President's Award 2024 – Lincoln Sales (NPS)
. President's Award 2024 – Ford After-Sales Service (NPS) – Received by Richard Lane, Group Aftersales Director.
“These awards are a true reflection of our team's dedication to the highest standards of performance and innovation,” said Almana, the Automotive Division president, commenting on the milestone.
“We firmly believe that building trust between a brand and its customers starts with delivering exceptional service and world-class experiences at every stage.”
The Automotive Division's COO, Omar, added:“At Almana Motors Company, we continue to invest in digital transformation.
“We are proud to introduce a fully integrated digital after-sales experience - from booking service appointments to vehicle handover to collection - all managed seamlessly through state-of-the-art technology. This allows our customers to enjoy a hassle-free journey without the need for direct service desk interaction.”
These recognitions underscore Almana Motors Company's“unwavering commitment” to customer satisfaction, service excellence, and operational leadership.
