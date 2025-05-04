403
14 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 14 Palestinians, including seven women and a child, were martyred on Sunday morning as Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.
In the central Gaza Strip, two people - including one woman - were martyred and others injured after an Israeli strike hit a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp.
In a separate attack, ten civilians - including six women and a child - were martyred when a drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian (WAFA) news agency.
Two more people succumbed to wounds sustained in previous Israeli attacks on Khan Younis, south of the Strip, and Beit Hanoun, north of the region.
The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 52,495 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 118,366 others injured.
Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.
