Deputy Amir Receives Credentials Of Six New Ambassadors
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday morning, the credentials of six new ambassadors to the State of Qatar.
His Highness the Deputy Amir received the credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of Benin, Nouhoum Youssoufou Abdouramani; the Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal' Cheikh Tidiane Sall; the Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia, Dana Goldfinca; the Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles, Gravias Momo; the Ambassador of the Republic of Fiji, Siddiq Faizal Riyad Koya; and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga Honourable Akuila.
His Highness the Deputy Amir welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions and for the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.
His Highness the Deputy Amir received the greetings of their countries' leaders and their wishes to the people of Qatar for enduring progress and prosperity.
The Ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.
His Highness the Deputy Amir received the greetings of their countries' leaders and their wishes to the people of Qatar for enduring progress and prosperity.
