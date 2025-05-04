403
Amir Sends Written Message To Amir Of Kuwait
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Sunday a written Message to the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, pertaining to the two countries' close fraternal relations and ways to further support and develop them.
HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, delivered the message during a meeting with the Amir of Kuwait on Sunday.
At the outset of the meeting, HE Sheikh Joaan conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir to the Amir of the State of Kuwait, and His Highness' wishes to the people of Kuwait for further progress and prosperity.
In turn, the Amir of State of Kuwait entrusted HE Sheikh Joaan to convey his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the Qatari people continued development and prosperity.
