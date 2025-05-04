403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir, UAE President Review Ties, Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed several regional and global issues of common concern, particularly the latest developments in the region.
The meeting held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi Sunday deliberated on the long-standing fraternal relations and ways to strengthen them in multiple fields for the good and interest of the two countries and their peoples.
The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak al-Khulaifi and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.
Attending from the UAE side were Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt. Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al-Nahyan, alongside a lineup of Their Excellencies and high-ranking officials.
In addition, His Highness the Amir attended a luncheon banquet hosted by the UAE president in his honour and his accompanying delegation.
The meeting held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi Sunday deliberated on the long-standing fraternal relations and ways to strengthen them in multiple fields for the good and interest of the two countries and their peoples.
The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak al-Khulaifi and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.
Attending from the UAE side were Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt. Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al-Nahyan, alongside a lineup of Their Excellencies and high-ranking officials.
In addition, His Highness the Amir attended a luncheon banquet hosted by the UAE president in his honour and his accompanying delegation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment