Build Your House, Inspire Exhibitions Conclude With QR 800 Million Deals

Doha, Qatar: The 6th "Build Your House" exhibition and the 1st "Inspire" exhibition concluded, with initial estimates indicating that the total value of deals concluded during them reached around QR 800 million.

A statement by Nextfairs, the organizer of the two exhibitions, said that 250 exhibitors and participants presented a diverse range of products and services related to home construction and interior design solutions during the two events, which received a total of 16,309 visits over the four days, reflecting repeat visits from some attendees.

The statement indicated that the two exhibitions offered visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments and trends in the sector, as well as to benefit from the rich knowledge content presented by a group of experts during more than 40 sessions, which addressed topics such as smart and sustainable homes and future trends in home construction in Qatar.

The event was supported by five government ministries and agencies, 31 sponsors and partners, and 26 media outlets, reflecting its importance and standing in the sector.

The two events provided an ideal platform for homeowners, consultants, suppliers, and industry professionals, helping to promote trade and business and build strong, influential relationships within the industry. The "Build Your House" exhibition showcased the latest innovations in home construction and renovation, while the "Inspire" exhibition presented a diverse range of luxury home decor, furniture, and lifestyle products.

The Mostashari Program also continued to provide one-on-one consultations with a select group of experts, supporting homeowners and assisting them throughout the various stages of the construction process.

