Muslim World League Condemns Targeting Of Critical Infrastructure, Facilities In Sudan

Makkah Al Mukarramah: The Muslim World League (MWL) condemned the targeting of critical infrastructure and facilities in the cities of Port Sudan and Kassala in the Republic of the Sudan.



In a statement on Sunday, the MWL called for adherence to what was agreed upon in the Jeddah Declaration and the immediate halt of this devastating war, which has generated tribulations and tragedies for the Sudanese people.



