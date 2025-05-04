Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Muslim World League Condemns Targeting Of Critical Infrastructure, Facilities In Sudan

Muslim World League Condemns Targeting Of Critical Infrastructure, Facilities In Sudan


2025-05-04 02:00:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah Al Mukarramah: The Muslim World League (MWL) condemned the targeting of critical infrastructure and facilities in the cities of Port Sudan and Kassala in the Republic of the Sudan.

In a statement on Sunday, the MWL called for adherence to what was agreed upon in the Jeddah Declaration and the immediate halt of this devastating war, which has generated tribulations and tragedies for the Sudanese people.

Read Also
  • Qatar condemns targeting of facilities, infrastructure in Sudanese cities of Kassala, Port Sudan
  • Paramilitaries launch first attack on Port Sudan: army

MENAFN04052025000063011010ID1109505738

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search