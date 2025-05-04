Doha Metro's Administration, ICC Building Receives GSAS Platinum Certificate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Railways Company (Rail) announced that the Doha Metro's Administration and ICC Building (B14) in Al Wakra has achieved Platinum rating for GSAS Operations, Premium Scheme.

This recognition from the Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD), the developer of the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), follows a thorough evaluation and audit of the project, reflecting its outstanding performance in terms of sustainability and operational efficiency.

The award ceremony, held at B14, saw Founding Chairman of GORD Dr. Yousef Alhorr present the plaque and certificate to Chief of Service Delivery at Qatar Rail Eng. Abdulla Saif Al Sulaiti.

Marking the occasion, Eng. Abdulla Saif Al Sulaiti said: "Commitment to sustainability is at the core of our mission to provide integrated railway services that are sustainable, reliable, attractive, and safe. The implementation of GSAS certification for our projects, perfectly aligns with this mission. By incorporating the rigorous standards of GSAS, we are ensuring that our infrastructure not only meets the highest levels of efficiency and sustainability but also contributes to a greener, more resilient future."

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Dr. Yousef Alhorr said: "By achieving GSAS green building certification not only for its state-of-the-art metro stations but also for critical support facilities like the Administration and ICC Building, Qatar Rail has set a remarkable precedent for environmentally conscious infrastructure development. This proactive approach showcases a long-term vision that promotes a sustainable urban future in line with Qatar's national sustainability goals."

The Administration and ICC Building serves as the operational hub of the depot. It houses the Integrated Control Center (ICC), which is responsible for ensuring the seamless operation of Doha Metro services.

The latest GSAS Operations certification of the Administration and ICC Building complements the building's existing green building credentials, having previously earned a 4-star rating under the GSAS Design and Build Scheme as part of the overall Doha Metro Depot in Al Wakra, and class A under the GSAS Construction Management Scheme.